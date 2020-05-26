Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves In Racy ‘Spider-Man’-Inspired Cosplay

On Monday, May 25, American cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a racy image from a photoshoot inspired by the Marvel comic book character, Spider-Man, on Instagram.

The photo, taken at an undisclosed location, showed the 31-year-old posing on a rooftop with numerous buildings in the background. She squatted on a concrete block and used one of her hands to steady herself. Liz looked directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

She sizzled in a replica of Spider-Man’s signature blue-and-red spandex suit. Liz had pulled down the costume to her waist, revealing that she was not wearing a bra. The model’s long locks, however, did cover some of her chest, allowing the image to still adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Liz made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to check out the link in her Instagram bio which would lead them to her personal website.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Many of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look ABSOLUTELY AMAZING,” gushed a fan.

“[M]y very hot spider babe looking magnificent,” added a different devotee.

“[Wow] you are the most charming and sexy [Spider-Man] girl I have ever seen,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye, rose, fire, and heart emoji to the comment.

“Always so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer has a tendency to dress up as popular characters from television shows, movies, and video games. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she cosplayed as the character Nami, from the anime series, One Piece. The costume featured a teal-and-white striped bikini, brown ankle boots, and a red wig. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.