Cindy Prado Is Soaking Wet In Barely-There Bikini While Dancing On Her Balcony

Cindy Prado gave fans an inside look at her sweat session in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. The model shared a massive collection of photos and videos in which she posed, danced, and worked out on her balcony while rocking a skimpy, multi-colored monokini. The two-piece left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The post showed Cindy hanging out on her white balcony, as the clear glass railing could be seen in the background. In some images, Cindy relaxed in a white deck chair in front of the doors to her home. A round wicker chair could be seen on the other side of the balcony. It appeared to be a somewhat overcast day in Miami, Florida, though that didn’t stop Cindy from completing her workout in her incredibly tiny one-piece.

Cindy’s look featured dark rainbow-striped fabric that wrapped around her back and remained open in the front, covering only her breasts. Thin black strings tied in a halter style around her neck and crossed beneath her chest. The open concept exposed Cindy’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of underboob was on show.

Cindy’s flat, toned tummy was on full display beneath the strings. One string ran horizontally across her waist, drawing attention to her curvy figure. The strings attached to a U-shaped thong that exposed her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above Cindy’s hips to show off her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Cindy’s only accessory was a black watch on her wrist. She went makeup-free for her sweat session, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Cindy wore her long, blond hair down in messy curls.

The first part of the post featured some photos on Cindy. In some, she rested on the patio chair and arched her back. One photo showed her standing slightly sideways to give fans a view of her round booty.

Cindy also included a few videos of herself dancing as she swiveled her hips, which further showed off her stunning figure. Other videos showed the model using a stretch band to work out. She performed some squats, lunges, and leg raises, all of which emphasized her toned backside.

The post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 200 comments as fans left praise for Cindy’s killer body in the comments section.

“Your neighbors are very lucky,” one fan joked with heart-eye emoji.

“Very beautiful girl,” another user added.

Cindy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, she posed on a paddleboard while rocking a white swimsuit, which her followers loved.