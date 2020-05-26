Lori Harvey Sizzles In Stunning Bikini Snap During Sunshine-Filled Memorial Day

Lori Harvey shared a stunning bikini snap on her Instagram page on Sunday that got pulses racing. It appeared that the model was ready to celebrate a sunny Memorial Day and her followers could hardly contain their enthusiasm for this snap.

The new bikini photo was posted mid-day on Sunday and showed Lori sitting outdoors in a gorgeous, unique white lounge chair. For this photo she held a book open and propped it on her knees, her legs seemingly resting on the grass over the side of the chair.

Based on some shots she shared via her Instagram stories, it looks like the book was “Vanity Fair 100 Years.” She had the coffee table book open to a page showing an artistic shot of someone in a bubbly bath, shot from above, and Lori looked away from the book, toward the photographer.

Lori wore sunglasses and a gold watch and she had her hair slicked back into what appeared to be a long braid or ponytail. She had her lips parted slightly as she gazed toward the camera, her body glistening from head to toe in body oil.

Other snaps from Lori’s Instagram stories suggested that she was hosting a massive Memorial Day party. She had a gorgeous spread of food and an enticing selection of different liquors ready for poolside drinks.

The bikini that Lori wore for this poolside party allowed her to beautifully flaunt her incredible figure. The brown bikini showcased the model’s pert derriere and luscious hips along with a hint of sideboob. In the shot she shared in her stories, a hint of cleavage and her chiseled abs could be seen as well.

This photo was well-received by Lori’s 2.3 million followers. Less than 20 hours after it was initially uploaded, more than 401,000 followers had liked the post and more than 4,400 comments were posted.

“You are my girl crush it’s official,” teased rapper Kash Doll.

“Give me glory give me Lori,” wrote a fan who added a fire emoji to the end of the note.

“you’re actually just TOO much,” indicated a follower.

“I have no choice but to stan,” admitted someone else.

This wasn’t the first time that Lori had teased her followers with a sultry bikini snap. She has been known to rile up her fans with other bikini photos or videos in prior posts, but it seems that this one really captured the Memorial Day vibe in a way that raised temperatures and heart rates in a big way.