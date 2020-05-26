Elsa Jean Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Black Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Sweet And Sassy’

Elsa Jean took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share yet another racy upload with her loyal fans. The model flashed her incredible curves while calling herself both sweet and sassy in the caption.

In the sexy shot, Elsa looked smoking hot as she wore a black lingerie set. The tiny bar boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment also gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

She wore a pair of matching black panties that rested high on her curvy hips and clung tightly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

Elsa sat on a bed made up with a gray blanket and had both of her hands resting beside her. She arched her back and tilted her head while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application seemed to include thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with light pink lipstick.

Elsa’s over 1.9 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 109,000 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 1,200 messages during that time.

“You are divinely Beautiful,” one follower stated.

“You are very beautiful,” another declared.

“Beautiful as always,” a third social media user quipped.

“You are a very beautiful and sexy girl,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans didn’t seem surprised to see her go scantily clad. She’s often seen sporting racy outfits such as skimpy lingerie, plunging tops, and skimpy bathing suits for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa dropped the jaws of her followers just last week when she posed in some white lace lingerie that hugged all of her enviable curves as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the photo has raked in more than 128,000 likes and over 2,700 comments.