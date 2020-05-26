Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Teeny Orange Bikini: ‘Sugar Coated’

Chloe's steamy photos were snapped outside in the sun.

Chloe Saxon showcased her incredible hourglass figure in a seriously skimpy swimsuit for a set of Instagram snapshots that she shared with her 740,000 followers on Monday. Chloe modeled her red-hot look for a sizzling photo shoot that took place outdoors.

In the caption of her post, the popular British model revealed that her bikini was from Fashion Nova. The barely-there bathing suit was held together by stretchy clear straps, a design element that has also made an appearance in some of her past photos. The little fabric that had been used to created her triangle top and thong bottoms was a vibrant neon orange hue that looked amazing against Chloe’s bronzed skin.

The top’s daringly small triangle cups looked like they were struggling to contain the model’s colossal cleavage. The garment was riding up, causing a significant amount of underboob exposure.

Chloe was posing on her knees, so the front of her bathing suit bottoms was barely visible. The garment was an adjustable, ruched design that was scrunched inwards to bare even more skin. Chloe wore the garment’s clear PVC straps pulled up high on her curvy hips so that they reached the smallest part of her trim waistline.

Chloe’s only visible accessory was a delicate silver pendant necklace with a short chain. She wore her long, dark hair pulled up in a high ponytail. A section of hair was wrapped around the base of the ponytail to give it a little additional height. The length of her glossy tresses was slightly wavy. The model’s beauty look appeared to include rich brown lipstick, bronze eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and dramatically long eyelashes.

Chloe’s photo shoot took place outdoors, where she posed on a pink-and-black patterned towel. She sat back on her feet, which accentuated her voluptuous hips and rear. Parts of her body were bathed in shadow, while others glowed underneath the sun’s beaming light. Her shapely thighs and cleavage were lit up by its rays.

The caption of Chloe’s post included a sweet description of her steamy snaps, which were warmly received by her Instagram followers. As of this writing, her appreciative fans have hit the “like” button on her post over 16,000 times. They also expressed their admiration in the comments section.

“Whatever the coating, gorgeous,” read a response to Chloe’s caption.

“Orange suits you beautifully,” another fan opined.

“Prettier than sunshine baby,” gushed a third commenter.

“Looking as beautiful as ever sweetheart and so are your girls LOL,” wrote a fourth admirer. “Take care and stay safe I look forward to your pictures they make my day.”