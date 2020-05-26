Bru Luccas Is A Total Hottie In Strapless Green Bikini

Bru Luccas spent her Memorial Day in a bikini, and luckily for her 3 million fans, she posted a photo of it on her Instagram feed. The sizzling new shot captured Bru having fun in the sun during the long, holiday weekend.

The photo showed the Brazilian babe posing on the beach on what appeared to be a gorgeous day. As her geotag indicated, Bru was at Black’s Beach, where she was surrounded by glistening sand and a bright blue sky overhead. The sunlight perfectly shone over the model’s figure and helped to highlight her bronzed body. In her caption, she asked her fans how they were doing and added a few smiley face emoji to the end of her words. For the occasion, Bru opted to flaunt her killer curves in a scandalous bikini.

The suit possessed a bright green hue that served as the perfect complement to her allover glow. Her top was strapless and had a sexy yet simple ruched design on the cups. Only a small piece of fabric covered her chest while she left ample cleavage and underboob on display for the camera. Meanwhile, two thin strings ran across her chest and held the garment together while it dipped down low on her chest and left her toned arms and shoulders in full view — something her fans didn’t seem to mind.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and boasted the same vibrant green hue as her top. Its floss-like sides rested high on her hips and helped to draw attention to her tiny waist and midsection. The piece also allowed her shapely thighs to be seen in their entirety. Also of note was the low-cut front, which offered a great view of her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Bru did not add any visible accessories to her beachside look.

The model wore her long, brunette tresses on one side of her shoulder while her hair blew messily in the wind. Bru also appeared to add a minor application of makeup which looked to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lip.

The babe’s fans absolutely loved the update and it’s earned over 133,000 likes and well over 800 comments thus far. Many followers answered the question that Bru posed in the caption while countless others raved over her bikini body.

“Your presence enhanced the beauty of the place,” one of the model’s fans commented with a series of flames and hearts.

“My day is just like your beauty…. super magnificent!” a second social media user commented.

“God you are good looking. Your photos always help to brighten my day babe,” one more admirer added.