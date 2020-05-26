WWE News: Update On This Week’s Tapings And New Safety Measures Put In Place

The superstars of WWE arestill figuring out the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, and things are ever-changing. WWE has already altered their taping schedule for this week to make things safe for all those in attendance. It appears as if they will be holding on to some of the new safety measures clearly visible on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

According to PW Insider,WWE had plans to hold a much longer day of taping on Monday but ended up cutting it down. The day still ended up being nearly 10 hours long after taping Friday Night SmackDown, 205 Live, and Main Event in addition to the live airing of Raw.

All of those in attendance around ringside at Raw were NXT superstars and developmental talents. They were told to stay in place for every show’s taping, but there were short breaks between matches, which allowed them to sit down and rest a bit.

The initial plans for Monday were for WWE to tape two weeks of Raw at the WWE Performance Center. That schedule changed sometime on Monday, and multiple brands had their shows taped before it was all over.

WWE

On Tuesday, the same schedule will take place at the Performance Center with next week’s shows on the schedule. That includes Monday Night Raw which will include the storyline retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio, which will be hosted by Seth Rollins.

Even though many of them will be standing ringside throughout their second day in a row, NXT superstars will be even busier on Wednesday. On that day, there will be several hours of NXT taped, and that will get them up to NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which will take place on June 7, 2020.

For the NXT tapings, there will be developmental talent and other superstars in the stands around the ring. WWE likes the feel of having at least some people in the crowd instead of an empty arena as they’ve had for weeks.

Every single person who entered the Performance Center had their temperature taken by medical staff members. Later in the day, all superstars and employees present had their temperatures retaken for a second level of safety.

Everyone watching Raw saw plexiglass barriers on the barricades at ringside, which kept fans from the superstars. The barriers will likely become the new way that things happen at WWE Live Events. Much like at hockey games, the action will take place in a location entirely separate from the crowd.