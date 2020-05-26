WWE News: Update On This Week’s Tapings And New Safety Measures Put In Place

The superstars of WWE are still figuring out the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, and things are continually changing. WWE has already altered their taping schedule for this week to make things safe for all those in attendance. It appears as if some of the new safety measures will be clearly visible on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

According to PW Insider, WWE had plans to hold a much longer day of taping on Monday but ended up cutting it down. The day still ended up being nearly 10 hours long after taping Friday Night SmackDown, 205 Live, and Main Event in addition to the live airing of Raw.

All of those in attendance around ringside at Raw were NXT superstars and developmental talents. They were told to stay in place for every show’s taping, but there were short breaks between matches, which allowed them to sit down and rest a bit.

WWE initially planned to tape two weeks of Raw at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. However, sometime that day, the schedule changed, and multiple brands had their shows taped before it was all over.

WWE

On Tuesday, the same schedule will likely take place at the Performance Center with next week’s shows on the schedule. That includes Monday Night Raw, which will include the storyline retirement ceremony hosted by Seth Rollins for Rey Mysterio.

Even though many of them will be standing ringside for the second day in a row, NXT superstars will be even busier on Wednesday. On that day, there will be several hours of NXT taped, and that will get them up to NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which will take place on June 7.

For the NXT tapings, there will be developmental talent and other superstars in the stands around the ring. WWE likes the feel of having at least some people in the crowd instead of an empty arena as they’ve had for weeks.

Every person who entered the Performance Center had their temperature taken by medical staff. Later in the day, all superstars and employees present had their temperatures retaken for a second level of safety.

Everyone watching Raw saw plexiglass barriers on the barricades at ringside, which kept fans from the superstars. The barriers will likely become the new way that things happen at WWE live events. Much like at hockey games, the action will take place entirely separate from the crowd.