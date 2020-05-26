Donald Trump Rails Against Voting By Mail On Twitter, Suggests It Would Be ‘Substantially Fraudulent’

'Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged,' he tweeted.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to rail against the process of voting by mail, and against California Governor Gavin Newsom, who plans to expand the process in his state.

In a series of tweets, Trump addressed a topic that’s been on his mind lately: the expansion, or even mere existence of, voting by mail. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has been adamant for months now that voting by mail has the potential to be fraudulent, even going so far as threatening to withhold federal funds from Nevada (something he doesn’t have the legal authority to do) if the state proceeded with its plans to expand voting by mail. He had previously said that Democrats could use voting by mail to “steal” the election.

On Tuesday, he visited the topic again, this time with his sights on California.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed,” he tweeted, noting that the Governor Newsom is sending mail-in ballots to every last voter in California.

In a follow-up tweet, he posited that professionals will tell all of those voters, many of whom he says have never thought of voting before, how to vote and for whom.

“This will be a Rigged Election. No way!,” he tweeted.

On Monday, as USA Today reported, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit intended to put a halt to California’s plan to extend voting by mail to all voters. California, like Nevada, has been keen on expanding the process in order to allow voters to cast their ballots without having to show up in-person at polling places, and potentially putting poll workers and other voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Republicans say in their lawsuit that the virus is a thin excuse to open up the voting process to fraud.

“Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda… Newsom’s illegal power grab is a recipe for disaster that would destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in the security of their vote,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

Al 50 states allow voting by mail, although the process is more tightly-controlled in some states than others. For example, in some states, every voter is sent a mail-in ballot by default, while in others a voter has to ask. Some states, like Missouri, require the voter to provide a valid reason for needing a mail-in ballot, such as planning to be out of the state on Election Day, while other states issue a mail-in ballot to any voter who requests one, without requiring a reason.