Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Lace Lingerie While Posing With Her Cat

On Tuesday, May 26, American model Ana Cheri made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 12.5 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 34-year-old sitting on a white couch adorned with numerous pillows and a blanket. Ana hunched her shoulders as she pet her cat, Flapjack, who was standing beside her. The former Playboy Playmate gazed adorningly at her feline friend, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Ana flaunted her fantastic figure in a lace lingerie set from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The set featured a plunging white bralette with cutout detailing, a pair of matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt. Ana also sported a brown cardigan that had slid off her shoulders. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, highlighter, peach blush, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers how they were spending their “morning.” She then proceeded to implore fans to check out her Instagram stories. Ana also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Many of her followers took the time to compliment her in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@anacheri very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous in lingerie,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“So beautiful and perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You [are] a dream babe,” remarked another follower.

“@anacheri you’re so beautiful Ana,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she shared a sizzling snap, in which she wore a colorful bikini. Since it was uploaded, that photo has been liked over 170,000 times.