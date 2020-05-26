Madi Edwards Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Black Lace Lingerie While Lounging At Home

Madi Edwards gave her 695,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a racy new snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday night to share the head-turning shot, though a view of the bright blue sky through the uncovered sliding glass door behind her indicated that it may have been taken at some point earlier in the day. Despite the seemingly beautiful California weather outside, Madi was snapped lounging inside her home, noting in the caption of the post that there was “nothing better to do.” Still, the model was dressed to impress in a set of lingerie from Tommy Hilfiger that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Madi looked like a total smokeshow as she sat on the edge of a white leather couch in the coordinated black lace undergarments that did nothing but favors for her bronzed physique. The ensemble included a longline bralette with a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage from underneath her blond tresses that spilled of her shoulders and down her chest. The brand’s iconic logo was printed across a thick navy blue band underneath the model’s bust, drawing further attention to her bare decolletage while highlighting her slender torso.

Madi also sported a pair of see-through panties that nearly violated Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, the strategic placement of her arm in front of her hips kept her from showing too much of her lower half. Her curvy hips and toned legs were still on display thanks to the number’s high-cut style, while it’s matching logo waistband sat just below her navel to accentuate her taut tummy and abs.

To accessorize the barely-there look, the model added a slew of gold jewelry including a Dior bangle bracelet and a choker necklace. She was also glammed up with a full face of makeup that appeared to include a red lipstick, blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

The photo hasn’t been live to Madi’s feed for more than 12 hours but has already been showered with love from her thousands of fans. It has racked up over 16,000 likes since being posted, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that the model was “absolutely perfect.”

“You look really gorgeous, and love that new outfit of yours,” a third follower quipped.

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” added a fourth fan.

Madi often treats her audience to a look at her flawless figure in her social media uploads. She recently showcased her killer curves in a daringly high-cut green one-piece swimsuit while hanging out by the pool. That look was a hit as well, earning more than 12,000 likes and 107 comments to date.