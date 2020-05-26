Madison Beer Poses In Crop Top & Light Blue Jeans: ‘It’s A Cruel World’

Madison Beer took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and impressed fans with her most recent upload.

The “Home With You” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless light-green crop top that displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and white lace-up sneakers. Beer accessorized herself with a white beaded necklace, large hoop earrings, bracelets, sunglasses, and a handbag wrapped around her shoulder. She sported half her wavy light brown hair up and left the rest down. For her makeup application, Beer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

The 26-year-old posted six bits of content within one upload.

In the first shot, Beer was snapped from head to toe in front of a green bush. She raised both arms above her head and tilted her face to the left. The entertainer crossed her legs over and stood on tiptoes slightly.

In the next frame, she was photographed in the same location, rocking a similar pose. However, Beer turned her face over to the right, which helped showcase her side profile. She flashed a smile and looked to be enjoying the bright weather.

In the third slide, she attached a video clip with no sound. Beer appeared to be in a car, smiling and chewing gum. At the end of the clip, she frowned.

In the fifth pic, she took a selfie in the mirror next to a display of handbags.

For her caption, Beer expressed that it’s a “cruel world.”

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 2.4 million likes and over 14,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 18.6 million followers.

“It’s a cruel world but you make it worth living for,” one user wrote.

“Imagine being literally perfect,” another devotee shared.

“Can I get a reply so I can say the most gorgeous girl that I don’t know has me simping,” remarked a third fan.

“The happiest girl. That’s why she is always so pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Beer. For her 21st birthday bash, she looked incredible in a carnival-inspired costume. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the garment contained a lot of jewels and had two straps that went over her shoulders. She paired the outfit with long light blue gloves and a long feathery train of the same color.