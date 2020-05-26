‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Gets Shot, Will & Sonny Share A Romantic Night

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 reveal that the high drama will roll on in Salem as Orpheus continues to cause chaos.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Orpheus keep throwing punches as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her husband John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Orpheus recently kidnapped John and held him hostage in order to extort millions of dollars from Marlena. However, she went to her close friends, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) for help.

They plotted to get John back safe and sound, while also hoping to take Orpheus down once and for all. However, things got a bit wild, and Orpheus refuses to go quietly or easily. On Tuesday, he’ll throw yet another curve ball at John and Marlena.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) has been busy looking for his adoptive son, David, who was also kidnapped by Orpheus. However, it seems that Orpheus and his daughter Zoey may be in on this one together.

When Rafe gets close to finding little David he’ll shockingly be shot, and it could be Zoey who pulls the trigger. Zoey has wanted custody of David since she got to Salem, and she may see this opportunity to take her biological nephew and run.

In addition, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will find himself face to face with Orpheus, and he won’t let the moment pass him by without confronting the villain.

Justin just recently found out that it was Orpheus and Evan (Brock Kelly) that were responsible for causing the car accident that killed his wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), last year. They then set up Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) to take the fall for the accident by making it look like she was driving drunk.

When Justin finally gets Orpheus to himself he’ll have some very angry words for the man that killed his wife, and it could bring him some closure on the situation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and his husband Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will share a romantic evening together.

The couple have been through a lot over the past year and they are now finally starting to get back to a normal life together. Things are going well for the duo and they’ve even been discussing adopting a child together.

However, Days of Our Lives fans know that Will and Sonny will both soon be leaving the soap. This means that viewers should enjoy their scenes while they still can.