Maria Menounos Rocks Sexy Lace Bikini On Memorial Day: ‘Hi There’

Maria Menounos is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans could not be any more thrilled. Just one week after rocking a striped bikini on the photo-sharing platform, the 41-year-old slipped into another sexy suit.

The photo captured the television personality lounging in a gorgeous outdoor space that was decorated with lush greenery, a brick-lined pool, and a seating area with a pendant light that hung overhead. Maria dipped her feet into the water as she rested one hand on the ground and held a pink beverage with a candy cane striped straw in the other. She was all smiles for the photo op as she gazed into the camera and flaunted her bombshell body in a smoking-hot two-piece set.

Maria opted for a white bikini that perfectly complemented her tanned complexion. She rocked a lace top that appeared to be semi-sheer in places and exposed a glimpse of her skin underneath. Only a tease of its front was visible, but it seemed to have triangular cups with wide armholes and thin straps that exposed her toned arms in their entirety. The bottom of Maria’s top cut off near her ribcage and showcased her taut tummy and tiny waist while the back featured a flirty bow.

Her bottoms were just as hot. The straps were slightly thicker than the ones on her top and sat snug on her hips while leaving her killer legs on display. Its low-riding front also helped to accentuate her trim midsection. Maria did not appear to add any additional accessories to her poolside look.

The former Extra host styled her ombre-dyed tresses in a deep side part, and loose, beachy waves fell down her chest and back. Maria appeared to wear a small application of makeup, which included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

The photo has only been live on her page for 17 hours, but fans have given it their stamp of approval. The upload has been showered with praise in the form of 28,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. Many of her supporters raved over Maria’s bikini body while countless others wished her a happy Memorial Day.

“Maria, you are the perfect combination of brains & beauty,” one Instagrammer commented.

“Hi, from one Maria to another. Happy Memorial Day,” a second fan added with an American flag emoji.

“You are just one of the most Beautiful Women,” one more user added alongside a series of flames.