‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina’s Wedding Week Brings Old Memories To The Surface

The show will wrap the season with a two-part series of episodes featuring the nuptials fans have been waiting for.

Spoilers for the newest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation revealed the cast reliving some of their favorite family memories at their old Seaside Heights, New Jersey, digs as they readied themselves for the nuptials of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira. Also featured in the episode, the next to last of Season 3, are the circumstances that led up to the infamous wedding speech delivered by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese at the couple’s reception.

The episode is titled “You Had Me at Um, Hello!” and referred to the way Angelina fought back to be heard during Seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV series. Angelina would loudly disagree with all her roommates and attempt to get their attention by stating “Um, hello!”

The group, which includes Nicole, Jenni, Deena, Angelina, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino, kicked off the days leading up to Angelina’s wedding by heading to Las Vegas. After partying throughout Sin City, they went back to the East Coast and celebrated milestone moments in Atlantic City. They returned to the shore house to relive some of the memorable events Angelina missed during the years she was not on the original series, reported TV Guide.

Also during the episode, fans will finally see some scenes of Angelina’s wedding day. In a trailer posted to the show’s Instagram account, viewers will see her thank Jenni, Nicole, and Deena for their friendship prior to her walk down the aisle to marry Chris.

“Who would have thought eight years ago we would have been together like this, especially with all the crazy times we’ve had,” Angelina said to the women after giving them their bridesmaid’s gifts.

Fans will also witness the women’s hesitance at crafting a speech to recite during the reception, and later, hear the words that almost broke their friendship after the November 2019 event.

In response to remarks made during the speech you can hear Mike state in the clip, “Oh my.” His wife Lauren, seated beside him, covered her mouth with her hands in shock. Guests of the couple put their thumbs down and loudly booed the women after their comments. Deena, Nicole, and Jenni found themselves on the receiving end of some serious backlash.

In March during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Nicole spilled the beans about what really happened behind the scenes at the wedding. She revealed that she, Deena, and Jenni wanted the best for Angelina, and they didn’t mean to ruin her day. Nicole claimed that the women were forced to do the speech by the show’s production staff and that she personally said “no” to participating in the stinging comments numerous times.