Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Having To Put Her Wedding On Hold

Things have been stressful for many, as the coronavirus pandemic has shifted plans and put more than a few events on hold. In that vein, singer Jennifer Lopez was looking forward to marrying her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, after getting engaged over a year ago. Unfortunately, a lot has changed since her engagement, and on Tuesday the 50-year-old performer opened up to TODAY about her wedding plans.

Jennifer Lopez sat down with TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb and quickly got into a discussion about her plans and hopes for the future. When asked what the plan was for her wedding, Jennifer replied with a simple, straightforward answer.

“Nobody knows because, really, there’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it’s disappointing on one level.”

She went on to explain that she was hoping to take some time off after her hectic schedule preparing for the Super Bowl and filming the latest season of World of Dance. She continued to say that she “had a lot of plans” for her time off during the summer, but also expressed uncertainty as to which options might be available given the current state of affairs.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple were thinking of holding a “drive-through” service in place of a traditional wedding, but it sounds like they’re still hoping for the wedding of their dreams.

During the conversation, Jennifer confessed that although she understands why her wedding has been put on hold, she still wishes things could have played out differently.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans.”

However, she appeared to be able to see the bigger picture, making it clear that she believes all of this is happening for a reason.

“God has a bigger plan… Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

Jennifer isn’t the only one who has had to put her nuptials on hold. According to CNBC, up to 95 percent of weddings are being rescheduled this summer, many opting to move the date to next year when concerns over the coronavirus will likely have abated. On top of that, applications to receive marriage licenses have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic.

While Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have a wedding date set as yet, she’s not letting this fact ruin her mood.

“It’s time to dance again.”