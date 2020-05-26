Dorit Kemsley Sizzles On A Pool Float In Navy One-Piece Swimsuit Inspired By Lisa Vanderpump

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star lounges on a hot day in a suit she named after her estranged former co-star.

Dorit Kemsley sizzled in a swimsuit named after Lisa Vanderpump. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, got patriotic on Memorial Day as she posed on a flag-adorned pool float while wearing the LVP, a swimsuit inspired by her estranged Bravo co-star.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram page, Dorit modeled the plunging navy and white one-piece halter-neck suit from her Beverly Beach collection as she lounged in the pool. The Bravo beauty wore stylish sunglasses and had her hair in a bun with a coordinating hair wrap, as well as red, white, and blue accessories around her beck and ankles.

In the caption to her post, Dorit confirmed that she was wearing the LVP as part of her Memorial Day “vibes.”

In comments to the post, social media followers zeroed in on the name of the suit more than one year after Dorit and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast had a major falling out with Vanderpump.

“What does LVP stand for? Asking for a friend,” one fan wrote.

“Bet you wish you didn’t name it LVP,” another added.

Other fans joked that Dorit’s co-star Kyle Richards could have a problem with her glamorous look. On a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Kyle called out Dorit for her “glam” workout look.

“Are you in glam? Kyle is going to be so mad,” one follower wrote.

But others loved the glam and thought Dorit looked like a movie star in the sizzling shot.

“Is that Goldie Hawn in Overboard?” another fan asked.

Dorit previously dished about her RHOBH-inspired swimsuits in an interview with Page Six posted on YouTube.

In 2018, Dorit told Page Six that her Bravo co-stars were excited to have a piece in her swimsuit collection named after them. At the time the designer was still on good terms with Lisa Vanderpump, and she dished on the suit inspired by the wealthy restaurateur as well as styles named after fellow co-stars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Erika Girardi. Noticeably absent was a suit name after Teddi Mellencamp, although Dorit later launched a style named after the accountability coach.

“I do have the LVP, the Lisa, the Kyle and the Erika amongst many other women that I love and adore and are in my daily life,” Dorit said.

Unfortunately, LVP is no longer part of the Beverly Beach founder’s daily life, but the gorgeous swimsuit is.