Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Red Leggings For Intense Home Workout

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins posted a new workout video to social media platform Instagram. She performed the workout at home and targeted her abs, legs, and glutes.
Jeanette wore a red outfit for her indoor workout, which consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top was made of a light-red fabric with darker red borders and spaghetti straps. The leggings were bright red and rose high on her hips, extending down to her ankles and emphasizing her curvy backside and legs. A gap between the model’s upper and lower halves teased a bit of toned tummy.
The fitness trainer decided to forgo shoes and socks for her workout while accessorizing with an exercise watch. She wore her dark tresses up in a neat bun to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out and appeared to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara and pink lipstick.
Jeanette carried out the workout in her living room. The floor exercises were performed on her white-and-black geometric rug to protect her body from the hard-wood flooring and she didn’t use any additional equipment. The workout consisted of nine different exercises that were designed to work a variety of body areas, targeting the abs, legs, and glutes. Each exercise was separated into an individual video clip, with several slides of extra content making up the end of the post.
❤️Tag a friend & get your body moving! It’s DAY 7 of our 10Day Ab Blast Challenge and Today’s workout in the club @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com is our #PowerYoga Abs! ????????????????????????????????Just login click on #Exercise then #VirtualGym and press play ▶️ on Day 7 and get it done! ✅ Try the exercises in the sliders above as a BONUS to today’s workout! All the workouts in the club have modifications and instructions for ALL levels from beginner to advanced! ❤️If you’re not a member of the club it’s ok just tag a friend and try the exercises in the sliders above or any of the exercises I have posted 30-60sec or 15-25reps, 2-3sets! Just get moving! ❤️All the streaming workouts for this “Ab Blast” Challenge our “14Day Love Your Body Home Workouts” our “Summer Body Bootcamp” our “Total Body Bootcamp” our “Butt Challenge” and more are in the “Virtual Gym” under the “Exercise” tab! ????It’s only $20/month to access all of these challenges and over 500+ streaming workouts and challenges, over 150+ healthy recipes & meal plans and our Community Wall for Support! ❤️The Ab Blast Challenge consists of 5 workouts a week using different methods of training: Sculpting, HIIT Workouts, Pilates, Cardio Kickboxing, Bootcamps, Yoga, Exercise Ball, Stretching & more with modifications for ALL levels from beginner to advanced including low impact options! ❤️If your waistline is above 35inches for a female or 40inches for a male you are at increased risk of #heartdisease which is the number one killer worldwide.???? ❤️Making sure you target & train your core muscles also helps improve your every day functional movements & decreases your risk of lower back injuries. ❤️Login to the club www.Thehollywoodtrainerclub.com @hollywoodtrainerclub and write a message on the “Community Wall” it’s never too late to join us! #WorkoutMotivation #AbExercises #BodyweightExercises #HomeWorkouts
The fitness model began her workout with knee-to-elbow cross torso crunches before moving into the long arm, long leg cross torso. Both exercises worked the ab muscles. The next exercise in the circuit was the inner thigh criss-cross open, followed by outer leg big thigh circles. Jeanette went on to demonstrate some outer leg thigh lifts with point and flex and followed up with single leg glute bridge pulses. The final two exercises in the circuit were inner thighs and abs froggies and standing splits leg reaches.
The slides at the end of the post included advertisements for the model’s ten-day Ab Blast Challenge, which she explained in the caption of the post. The workouts are posted on the website Hollywood Trainer Club and include modifications and instructions for all fitness levels. Jeanette added that it was day seven of the program and the exercises she demonstrated in the post could be performed as a bonus for anyone who already did the workout for the day.
