NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram May Complete Next Warriors’ ‘Big Three’ With Curry & Thompson This Summer

After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are highly expected to find ways on how they could immediately return to title contention next year. Aside from making sure that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating the Warriors would target another superstar this summer. Though he’s yet to be considered as a legitimate NBA superstar, New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram is currently among the players who are being linked to the Warriors.

In his recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop included Ingram on the list of stars that the Warriors may consider pairing with Curry and Thompson to create the next “Big Three” in Golden State this summer.

“A free agent this coming offseason, Brandon Ingram will be looking for a max-value deal. While it’d be a tough challenge to free up the cap space in order to give him that max, there’s no denying Ingram seems like a perfect addition, replacing some of the production left when Kevin Durant took his talent to Brooklyn. Ingram stepped into superstardom this past season as No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson missed the first 44 games. With Williamson’s absence, Ingram exploded averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game. He also notched 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. While Durant’s numbers are a bit higher, they are comparable.”

Ingram hasn’t shown any strong indication that he would be leaving the Pelicans in the 2020 NBA free agency. However, if something goes wrong with their contract negotiation this summer, the Warriors could take advantage of the situation and try stealing Ingram from the Pelicans. Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors could acquire Ingram by engaging in a sign-and-trade deal that would send Andrew Wiggins and his massive contract to New Orleans.

To further convince the Pelicans to make the trade, the Warriors may also need to sacrifice their own first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft or the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick. Between him and Wiggins, Ingram would undeniably be a better replacement for Kevin Durant in the Warriors’ wing. Ingram is still far from reaching the level of Durant, but it’s worth noting that before he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, he was frequently compared to KD for having a similar physique and sets of skills.

Since entering the league in 2016, Ingram continues to improve his performance on both ends of the floor. This season, he has already blossomed into an All-Star caliber player. Ingram would still need to make a huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit with the Warriors’ system, but once he succeeds to mesh well with Curry and Thompson, Golden State would definitely become a team to fear once again in the Western Conference.