Nick Cordero Is ‘Slightly Better’ After Bad Turn In Complicated Coronavirus Battle, Says Wife Amanda Kloots

Actor Nick Cordero’s battle against COVID-19 is not entirely over yet, but his wife Amanda Kloots said his condition amid the ongoing coronavirus complications he’s experienced improved slightly over the weekend.

Last week, Amanda tearfully shared with the family’s supporters that Nick’s condition had taken a turn for the worse. Luckily, he has started to make some improvements since then. In her latest handful of Instagram story updates, Amanda said that Nick is now doing slightly better than he was a few days ago.

On Sunday, Amanda shared a couple of notes on her Instagram stories detailing the latest for the thousands of people who have been following Nick’s complicated journey.

Before last week’s turn of events, Amanda had been thrilled to hear the doctors say that Nick had officially woken up from his weeks-long coma. However, it more recent updates indicated that Nick’s forward progress had essentially stalled for the most part.

“Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot. They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection,” Amanda detailed.

Previously, Amanda noted that while Nick had been able to open his eyes and follow commands, he remained incredibly weak. From the sounds of these new updates, it sounds as if that is still very much the case.

“He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks. What he is and has been dealing with is the fail [sic] out from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has. Please keep your prayers coming!” Amanda added.

As Amanda explained, Nick’s problem now is not the infection of the novel coronavirus itself. That was the primary catalyst for his hospitalization at the end of March and what prompted his coma and ICU stay.

Unfortunately, Nick has been hit with numerous complications since that time and despite being COVID-19 negative now, the complications continue to cause issues. Amanda previously noted that getting this lung infection cleared up and getting Nick off of dialysis were the next big goals. It sounds as if it’s been quite difficult for those goals to be achieved.

Amanda has made it clear she is not giving up on Nick and she is determined that this illness is not the end of his story. Her last updates on Nick’s condition were mid-day on Sunday, so she will likely have new details to share later in the day on Monday.