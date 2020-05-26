Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Get Very Candid In Trailer For New Reality Series

Carrie got emotional as she discussed her marriage and miscarriages in a very candid new new docu-series.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher got very candid about their marriage and life together in a trailer for their upcoming four-part reality docu-series, which is set to debut its first episode on I Am Second’s official website tomorrow (May 27). Officially titled Mike and Carrie: God & Country, the show is set to see the country star and retired hockey player open up about their lives behind closed doors — and fans got a glimpse at what’s to come in a new sneak peek.

I Am Second, which is a non-profit organization, shared a first look at the online TV show on Instagram on May 25.

In it, Carrie got emotional as she and Mike spoke out about a range of topics, including the start of their relationship more than a decade ago and the three miscarriages they suffered before they welcomed their now 1-year-old son Jacob into the world in January 2019.

“You know, marriage is a giant mirror and it’s a magnifying glass, too,” Mike — who recently shared a very sweet photo of his youngest son being his “farm helper” to social media — said as the trailer opened.

The duo, who are also parents to 5-year-old Isaiah, admitted that they’re not always on the same page when it comes to big life decisions.

Carrie shared how she and her husband of almost 10 years “differ drastically.” She revealed that she said as a child she would never marry a hunter, which is something Mike has made no secret of his passion for.

The couple also discussed their differing opinions on children. Mike admitted that he always wanted to have “lots of kids.”

As for Carrie, she shared that having children was never necessarily too high on her priority list.

“I was never good with other people’s kids. Why would I be good with one of my own?” she said.

Things got even more candid in the one minute and 22 second long trailer as they spoke out about their fertility struggles.

“She’s like, ‘I lost the baby,'” Mike recalled, “and I was like, ‘again?'”

An emotional Carrie then began to tear up as she spoke about a conversation she had with God where she “told him how [she] felt” when she was “hurt.”

The new trailer promised more “unfiltered conversations” from the duo throughout the four episodes.

The new first look at their docu-series came shortly after Carrie gave fans another peek inside her life at home with Mike when she joined TikTok last month.

There, she posted a video of herself and Mike as they captured and set free a bird that had flown into their home and perched on a windowsill.