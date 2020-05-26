Meg Kylie Lays On A Bed In A Tiny Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Meg Kylie proudly flaunted her bikini body once again in a sizzling new photo. The gorgeous Australian model struck a sultry pose in a snap shared to her Instagram page. The new photo showed her lounging on a bed in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from Oh Polly Swim.

Meg was snapped inside her room. She laid on the bed, dressed in her bathing suit. She posed by leaning to the side on the edge of the bed. She positioned her upper body up with the help of her left arm. While her upper thighs up were shown in the shot, her legs were cut-off from view. She held the frame of her sunglasses with her right hand as she posed for the picture.

In the update, the 23-year-old rocked a light orange bikini. The bright color of the piece made her bronzed complexion pop. The halter-style top featured a plunging neckline that displayed her voluptuous cleavage. The tiny triangle-cut cups hardly contained her chest. The garment featured an itty bitty strap that was tied around her back.

The matching bikini bottoms clung high to her slim waist. The low-cut design exposed an ample amount of skin, including her flat tummy. The scanty swimwear, seemingly made of thick material, perfectly covered her modesty.

Meg left her highlighted long hair loose and styled the ends in loose waves. To keep the focus solely on her new swimming gear, she decided to wear minimal jewelry. She wore a dainty gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a high-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, a hint of blush, glowing highlighter, and nude-toned lipstick. Her sunglasses made it impossible to see her eye makeup.

Meg wrote a short caption about how she watched the “thunderstorm” inside her home. She also didn’t forget to give credit to her outfit sponsor. She tagged Oh Polly, and its sister account, Oh Polly Swim in the post.

As of this writing, the update has gained more than 19,100 likes and upward of 190 comments. Meg’s social media admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to write compliments. Others raved about her amazing physique. Some fans also opted to express their feelings for the model with a series of different emoji.

“You are sexy as f*ck,” one of her fans commented.

“You are gorgeous! Your body looks so fine,” gushed another follower.

“You never cease to amaze me. Thanks for making my day by posting this picture,” added a third admirer.