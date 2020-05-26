Lauren Dascalo Bares Cleavage & Flat Tummy In Red One-Piece On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo spiced things up on her Instagram account on Monday with a hot new post. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a red cut-out swimsuit that left very little to the imagination as she posed on her patio. In the caption, she left a bit of Monday motivation for her fans.

The photos showed Lauren posing under what looked to be an orange-red canopy roof on her stone patio. In the background, an uncovered area with green lounge chairs and a cluster of tall trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays lit up Lauren’s scenery. Though Lauren’s stood in the shade, she looked as radiant as ever in her skimpy swimwear.

Lauren’s one-piece was made of a red-orange silky fabric with twisted straps on her shoulders and a thin tie in the front. The suit had an open neckline that plunged deep into Lauren’s busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. The tight fabric did gap a bit beneath her chest, so a fair about of underboob was on show.

The swimsuit also featured a very large cut-out that ran from Lauren’s chest to her waist, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. The lower half of the one-piece featured a thong cut with sides that came up high above her hips to draw attention to her curvy figure. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a silver watch and small, stud earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a light makeup look, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick. Lauren wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that were pushed to one side.

In the first photo, Lauren cocked one hip to the side and pulled at the lower half of her swimsuit, exposing even more skin. She rested one hand on her shoulder strap and looked off-camera. The second shot showed Lauren leaning forward and arching her back in a way that showed off her hourglass shape. She pressed her arms into her chest, allowing her cleavage to fall out, and smiled brightly at the camera.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 16,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day as fans left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan said.

“Body goalssssss,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

Lauren’s fans know that the model can pull off any look. In another post over the weekend, she rocked a multi-colored, zip-up swimsuit, which her followers loved.