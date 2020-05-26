Lea Michele Shows Off Glorious Pregnant Shape In Sunny Photo

Lea Michele showed off her glorious pregnant body in four sunny new photos shared with her 6.4 million Instagram followers. The actress, singer, and author was seen standing in front of what appeared to be a wall that revealed her expanding figure in its reflection. The former Scream Queens star is expecting her first child with her husband of one year, Zandy Reich.

In the images, Lea wore a long, white dress with sleeves that flowed outward from her elbows to her wrists, where the sleeves gathered in a sweet style detail. The garment was perfect for the sunny day that Lea appeared to enjoy in the photos. The loose-fitting garment had an off-the-shoulder feature, and her tanned and toned upper body was exposed to the sunshine. Ruching detail was seen across her bustline, and the dress was an empire style that fit loosely beneath her bust. The outfit also had a maxi length that flowed down to her ankles.

Lea wore her dark brown tresses slicked back away from her face and secured them in a high bun. The style was accented with a white hair ribbon that tied around the back of her hair and flowed down her back. On her face, she wore dark shades to shield her eyes from the bright sunshine.

The actress’ skin was positively glowing in the photos. She was radiant as she checked out her own reflection in what appeared to be a glass window into her home. Also seen in the reflection was a stunning landscape that featured lots of green grass and a concrete border that surrounded a bright blue pool.

Seen in the background was a seating area that was shaded with a large, tan umbrella. Also seen were steps that appeared to lead to a hot tub on the property. The yard was surrounded by lush, green foliage.

Fans of the actress could not stop raving about the sequence of photos in the comments section of the share.

“Love that bump and love YOU,” remarked one follower.

“The prettiest pregnant women ever,” stated a second fan.

“Still beautiful and amazing though! Who looks this good while pregnant?” questioned a third Instagram user of the actress.

“You are so beautiful and I know you’re going to be an amazing mom,” stated a fourth admirer followed by a red heart emoji.