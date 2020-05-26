Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin In Cheeky Bikini Photos

The lingerie model flashed some serious skin in a skimpy two-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio once again proved that if you’ve got it, flaunt it, in three new bikini photos posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous lingerie model, who gained notoriety during her 13 years as a Victoria’s Secret model, showed off plenty of skin in a May 25 upload when she rocked a very cheeky bikini.

The star got a sunny start to her week in the Monday snaps, which showed the 39-year-old lingerie model as she posed in the swimming pool in an electric blue two-piece.

Alessandra was photographed from a low angle as she put both of her hands on top of her head and bent her right leg in front of her in the first photo contained in the three photo upload.

Alessandra’s 10.3 million followers got a very good look at her toned booty in the sunny snap as she stood knee deep in a swimming pool.

The star — who previously wowed in a crochet swimsuit — flashed plenty of her derriere in the skimpy blue bottoms which were pulled up high on the hips with beaded string ties. The bottoms had hardly any material to cover her booty.

She paired those with a matching top in the same electric blue color. The bikini top featured adjustable straps over her shoulders and revealed her tanned back.

Alessandra let her long, brunette hair flow down her back in the snap as she rocked a pair of red framed sunglasses on her eyes.

In the second photo, the Daddy’s Home movie star bent over towards the camera.

She put her face close to the lens as she held on to what looked like a fruity ice drink in a jar in her right hand.

The third and final photo was pretty similar to the first as she once again put her booty front and center.

As the geotag suggests, Alessandra spent her Memorial Day on May 25 in Santa Monica, California.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on her fit and toned physique in the comments section.

“Damn,” one person commented with three fire symbols.

“What a beautiful view,” another Instagram user said.

Alessandra’s fellow former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr left a fire emoji after seeing the snap.

The star’s sizzling bikini upload has received more than 166,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it.

Alessandra also revealed exactly where her two-piece was from. She tagged the official Instagram account of her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, with she founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and Gisele Coria.

But this is far from the only time the supermodel has modeled a swim look from her brand.

It was only last week when social media was treated to a look at the mom of two in a white bikini as she got down on her knees in the ocean.