Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Famous Curves In A Blue Bandeau Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model and influencer took to her account on Monday to share two sizzling snaps while announcing a special sale on her swimwear line.

In the caption of the upload, the 25-year-old revealed to her 11.3 million followers that her Saski Collection brand was having a “lil flash sale” in which shoppers could enjoy a discount of 30 percent on all swimwear purchases. The savings were certainly worthy of a browse on the collection’s website, however, most fans seemed captivated by Tammy herself, who looked absolutely incredible in one of her swimsuit designs that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique.

Tammy stunned as she posed outside underneath the cloudless sky in a bright blue bikini that left very little to the imagination. The set included a strapless bandeau top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It fell low on the model’s chest, exposing her bare decolletage and ample cleavage, while a teasing glimpse of underboob spilled out from underneath its bottom hem. Fans were also treated to a look at her flat midsection and sculpted abs — just two of the many results of her rigorous workout routine that she often details on her Instagram page.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a daringly cheeky style that took her look to the next level. It left her sculpted thighs well display, as well as her curvy hips and pert derriere. The number also featured a thick waistband that sat at an angle on her hips to draw attention to her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Tammy did not appear to have added any accessories to her ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. She wore her platinum tresses down, and opted for a minimal amount of makeup to let her striking natural beauty shine. The application appeared to include a light pink lipstick and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Judging by the reaction of her fans, Tammy’s bikini-clad post seemed to be a hit. It has amassed over 281,000 likes after 17 hours of going live to her feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You’re GLOWING my queen,” one person wrote.

“I’m crazy about you,” quipped another fan.

“You are so beautiful!!! Perfection!!!” a third admirer gushed.

“This bikini looks so good on you, I think I’m going to have to buy the whole collection now,” added a fourth follower.

Tammy doesn’t need to be hosting a sale to show off her incredible bikini body. Another recent upload saw her rocking a tiny pink two-piece to simply flaunt her “gym booty.” That look also fared well with her fans, who have awarded the upload more than 364,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments to date.