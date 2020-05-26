Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Bikini & Semi-Sheer Bottoms

In her latest Instagram post, brunette beauty Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 670,000 Instagram followers with a snap that showed off her flawless figure. Kelsie didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she posed outdoors, perched on the ground in front of a white door with unique vertical panes.

Kelsie showed off her stunning physique in a skimpy black bikini top that left little to the imagination. The bikini top had triangular cups that accentuated her ample assets, and super thin strings that stretched around her back and between the cups on her chest. Thin straps also stretched around her neck for added support, and the top showed off a serious amount of cleavage.

The black bikini she was wearing looked similar to a piece she rocked recently by White Fox Swim, although she didn’t tag them in her most recent post. Instead, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova in the caption and in the picture itself, suggesting that the semi-sheer bottoms she wore over top of her bikini bottoms were from there.

In the first snap, Kelsie rested her forearms on her knees as she stared directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. Her bottoms were crafted from a semi-sheer black fabric and had a figure-hugging fit with a row of ruffled fabric along both sides for an extra feminine touch. She added a few accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings and a plethora of layered necklaces. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and slicked back in a chic style.

In the second snap from her update, Kelsie had her hands up, showing off more of her chest as well as her collection of necklaces. She glanced upwards in that shot, and flaunted her piercing eyes as well as her dangerous curves.

Kelsie’s fans loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 10,800 likes within just 13 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. She also received 166 comments within the same time span.

“You are very charismatic, Kelsie, that makes you shine and makes you stand out like a bright star in the sky,” one follower commented.

“Looking gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Sexiest woman on IG,” another follower added.

Kelsie loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy swimwear, and she did just that in another one of her recent posts. As The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie shared a snap on Sunday in which she wore a yellow string bikini and a cowboy hat. She posed outdoors, showing off her incredible body, with her legs spread and a sultry expression on her stunning face.