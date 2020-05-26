Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Poses In White Underwear & Tommy Hilfiger Dungarees For Latest Instagram Upload

Jade Thirlwall — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during quarantine. The singer has been uploading a number of images via the platform recently that help showcase her eye-catching outfits.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress stunned in a white sports bra that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching panties. Thirlwall accessorized herself with a thin necklace and nose ring and didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry. Over the top, she wore light blue Tommy Hilfiger denim dungarees that had their logo embroided on them. Thirlwall left the item of clothing to hang off her waist and wore them as if they were jeans. She sported her curly blond and brunette hair down and rocked short nails for the occasion. For her makeup application, the entertainer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

For her most recent upload, Thirlwall seemingly took the shot with a self-timer. She was snapped from the thighs-up indoors in what looked to be a bedroom. She raised one hand to her dungarees and left the other to rest beside her. Thirlwall looked to her left with her lips parted and made the pose look effortless.

For her caption, she told fans she was having a “dungaree day.”

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 282,000 likes and over 3,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.5 million followers.

“YOU’RE BREATHTAKING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Jade, I am so obsessed with your hair,” another devotee shared.

“THIS IS THE CONTENT WE SIGNED UP FOR,” remarked another passionate fan.

“You look so cute and hot at the same time,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing photos taken from their homes. Thirlwall didn’t add a geotag to her post. However, according to OK, the 27-year-old has been spending lockdown in her “luxurious” London apartment.

The X Factor winner is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thirlwall posed in a loose-fitted short-sleeved T-shirt that had a multicolored eye-catching tie-dye and graphic print all over. She sported most of her curly blond and brunette locks up in a ponytail and left the front of her hair loose to rest in front of her face. Thirlwall didn’t opt for any visible accessories but looked to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.