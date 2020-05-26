Kourtney Kardashian Goes Barefoot In A Bikini In The Desert

Kourtney walked barefoot in the desert in her bikini for a sizzling new photo.

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t let a little thing like being in the middle of the desert stop her from proudly showing off her bikini body for Memorial Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed her fit bikini body in a May 25 Instagram upload as she walked barefoot along the red sand and stood on the top of a collection of flat rocks.

The 41-year-old mom of three looked years younger than her actual age while she posed for the camera in the clay colored two-piece.

But while the Kardashian clan are known for their more revealing swimwear looks, Kourtney kept things a little more covered this time around. Her bikini was made up of a square neck crop top that stretched down to her waist with thicker straps over her shoulders.

She paired that with bottoms in the same brown color which were high-waisted and covered much of her toned torso. But while she didn’t reveal a whole lot of skin on her tummy, the bottoms were very high-cut to show off plenty of her toned legs and hips.

Kourtney stood with her legs slightly apart and a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes. She tilted her head slightly to the right as her long, dark hair blew in the wind.

As the geotag indicated, the photo appeared to have been taken at Lake Powell. She was surrounded by sand and rocks with the blue sky visible above her.

It’s not clear if Kourtney spent her Memorial Day in the desert of if the photo was a throwback, but if she did head out on May 25 she may have spotted former The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev. Nina posted her own bikini photos from the man-made reservoir on the Colorado River between Utah and Arizona.

In the caption of her upload, which has received more than 1 million likes, Kourtney shared a number of emoji including a cactus, camel, and a sunshine.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on her desert bikini photo in the comments section.

“Yesss body,” one person said with a fire emoji.

“You look stunninggg,” another person told Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s older sister.

“So perfect and beautiful,” another person commented, as they told Kourtney that she looked “hotter than the desert.”

But this is far from the first time Kourtney had treated her social media followers to a look at her curves in a bikini.

It was only last month when the reality star put her body on show again in a very skimpy black bikini for a series of photos she took of herself using her phone’s self timer feature.