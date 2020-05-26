Nicole Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini At Home

Being stuck at home hasn’t stopped Nicole Thorne from rocking the beach-babe look. On Tuesday, the Australian model heated up her Instagram page with a triple update wherein she sizzled in a tiny string bikini, all while posing comfortably in her living room. The brunette beauty rocked a taupe two-piece crafted out of a glossy fabric that accentuated her all-over glow. She was seated on a brown leather chair, one that seemed to be positioned right in front of a sunlit window, giving off sultry vibes as she basked in the golden rays. Sunshine illuminated her toned body and gorgeous face, casting a warm glow on her chiseled features. The rest of the interior being engulfed in shade, the spotlight was on her fabulous figure, which the teeny swimsuit perfectly showcased.

The skimpy bikini was a halterneck design consisting of a triangle, ruched top and matching thong bottoms. The look flaunted her perky chest thanks to the small cups, which were were spaced wide apart exposing her cleavage. The cups were strung together on a thin string that tied in the middle with a large, thick bow draping down her midriff. The detail was mirrored by the side-tie bottoms, which were secured with similar bows hanging over her hips.

Nicole showed off the sexy bathing suit as she sat on her hip with one arm draped over the backrest of her chair. The posture emphasized her trim midsection and offered a great view of her curvy thighs. The high-cut bikini was pulled high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The low waistline fell far past her belly button, exposing her chiseled tummy.

The Aussie bombshell opted for a face-full of makeup in the shots, highlighting her already beautiful features with what looked like thick eyeliner, long lashes, and a nude-pink lipstick. Her accessories were also on point, as she wore massive gold earrings which appeared to be seashell-shaped. She wore her sleek, dark tresses down and parted in the center, brushing her hair behind her ears to show off her spectacular jewelry.

Her swimsuit was from the brand, Fashion Nova, which Nicole made sure to tag in her caption. The model showed off her playful touch with a pun about her side-tie bikini, adding a sparkles emoji to reflect the sexy sheen of her swimwear.

The hot look seemed to have left a strong impression on her fans, who clicked the like button more than 9,060 times and left 164 comments under her post, all within the first hour of the photos going live.

“God your [sic] so very beautiful,” wrote one person, adding three fire emoji and a heart emoji.

“Oh my goodness [heart-eyes emoji] I think I’m in love,” gushed another Instagram user, ending with a pair of red and purple hearts.

“You’re incredible,” penned a third fan, followed by two cat heart-eyes emoji.

Fellow Australian model Abby Dowse also chimed in, leaving three heart-eyes emoji.