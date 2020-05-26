Jade Grobler Flaunts Hourglass Physique In New Instagram Snap

Jade Grobler enticed her 984,000 followers when she posted a sultry update on her Instagram page on Monday, May 25. In the new snapshot, the Australian model slipped into a sexy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her incredibly toned body.

Jade rocked a white bikini top with a front closure. It featured a deep neckline that displayed a nice view of her ample cleavage. The top had tiny padded cups that hardly covered her entire breasts. The spaghetti straps that clung to her shoulders provided support, but the weight of her chest seemed to stretch the piece.

She matched the top with a pair of printed bikini bottoms. It had a white base with intricate red prints. The swimwear’s waistband hugged the model’s slim waist, highlighting her flat stomach and chiseled abs. The high-cut legs helped accentuate her lean thighs, which also made her legs seem longer.

In the snap, Jade appeared to be photographed right outside her home in Australia. She stood on the tiled floors, posing front and center with her right leg forward. She raised her left hand to her shoulders, presumably grabbing some hair. She tilted her head to the side as she smiled at the camera. A big potted plant was next to her — which gave the snap a tropical vibe.

The model had her blond hair down with its long strands grazing her shoulders and hanging down her back. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup that included darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with her usual pendant necklace and a string bracelet.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about her arms. While some fans were eager to know her swimwear brand, she didn’t include any detail about her outfit in the post.

Many of Jade’s followers loved the new addition to her page. At the time of this writing, the share has racked up more than 24,100 likes and over 350 comments. Some of her social media admirers flocked to the comments section to write gushing messages about the jaw-dropping pic. Others were left speechless. Instead, they decided to chime in with their choice of emoji.

“Ahh, stop it! There’s nothing manly about you! You are very sexy and feminine!” one of her followers commented.

“The content I needed this Tuesday morning,” wrote another fan.

“Keep doing what you are doing. You are very beautiful and hot. Always remember, you are blessed,” gushed a third admirer.

“Not a flaw in sight! I love the arm tattoo,” added a fourth social media user.