Abby Rao Soaks Up The Sun In A Strapless Green Bikini To Celebrate 2 Million Followers On Instagram

Abby Rao knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The model and TikTok star just reached a major Instagram milestone of 2 million followers yesterday, which she celebrated with a set of smoking hot snaps that added some serious heat to her page.

Abby was snapped lounging outside by the pool in the steamy double-pic update. She sat on the vibrant green grass at the edge of the water with one of her arms stretched out behind her to prop herself up as she soaked up the warm, golden sun. The 21-year-old grasped the stem of a single yellow rose in her other perfectly manicured hand, which she held in front of her taut tummy in both images.

Of course, a day at the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and Abby’s certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell went full smokeshow in a strapless green bikini that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Its bandeau-style top sat low on her chest, leaving her bronzed decolletage completely bare and flashing an eyeful of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored. The number also showcased Abby’s toned shoulders, flat midsection, and gorgeous, all-over tan.

The matching bottoms of the swimwear set made for quite a display themselves. The minimal-coverage piece boasted a cheeky design with a daringly high-cut that showcased Abby’s sculpted legs and curvy derriere. It also had a thin, string waistband that sat high up on her waist to draw further attention to her hourglass silhouette.

Abby accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a silver pendant necklace, adding just the right amount of bling to her barely-there pool day ensemble. She appeared to have already taken a dip in the cool water, as her platinum tresses appeared slightly damp and slicked back to her head as she posed for the camera. The model’s makeup look was still intact as well, and appeared to include a pink lipgloss, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

As with most of her Instagram uploads, fans fawned over the stunning new bikini snaps, awarding them over 209,000 likes during their first 16 hours of going live to Abby’s feed. Hundreds of followers also took to the comments section of the upload to congratulate Abby on her achievement and compliment her incredible display.

“Congratulations! Well done. You in that bikini – fab combo,” one person wrote.

“You deserve all 2 million,” commented another fan.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous in every way possible,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfect in every way,” added a fourth admirer.

With content such as her bikini-clad share yesterday, it should come as no surprise that Abby has racked up such a massive amount of followers on Instagram. She recently got them talking again when she showed off her incredible figure in a navy blue two-piece — a look that has earned over 209,000 likes and 1,223 comments to date.