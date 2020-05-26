Jessica Simpson Shares ‘Blessed’ Kitchen Moment With Her Daughter As Part Of Emotional Memorial Day Tribute

The mom of three thanks fallen soldiers in a poignant Instagram post.

Jessica Simpson posted an emotional Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers alongside a sweet photo of her baking with her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson.

In a new photo shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, the singer and fashion designer and her 8-year-old daughter were all smiles as they spent the day baking together in the family’s massive kitchen.

Jessica, 39, wore a gray t-shirt with the word “Army” on it in red, and she had her hair tied up in a head wrap as she stirred a bowl of batter with her lookalike daughter by her side. A buttered casserole dish and a plateful of sliced apples were visible on the counter as the mom-daughter duo spent time together whipping up a baked dessert for their family.

While the photo showed a sweet moment with Jessica and her daughter, it also served as a symbol for a powerful message the Open Book author relayed on Memorial Day.

In the caption to the post, Jessica paid tribute to the military and fallen soldiers as she thanked them for the sacrifices they made in order to provide her with freedom. The former MTV star said she is full of gratitude for the “blessed” simple moments she is able to enjoy with her family. The photo of her baking with Maxwell perfectly illustrated Jessica’s tribute.

In comments to the post, fans thanked Jessica for her touching tribute and for putting things into perspective on the day meant to honor those who lost their lives protecting our country.

“Probably the most humbling celebrity post I have seen honoring our fallen heroes,” one fan wrote.

“You girls are precious,” another added. ‘You spend a lot of time in the book talking about your time spent overseas. I can tell you have a heart for soldiers and their families. I love it.”

Other fans zeroed in on the quality time Jessica was able to spend with her daughter.

“I like seeing a working kitchen and those smiles and the time together, priceless!” one fan wrote.

“Well said. I see the joy in your daughter’s eyes just being with you!” another wrote to Jessica.

Longtime fans know that Jessica has a long history of supporting the troops. In 2005, Jessica and her then-husband Nick Lachey were part of a USO-hosted tour in Germany and Iraq, per People.

In addition to performing for soldiers, the couple visited military hospitals to spend time with wounded soldiers. Jessica went into detail about her USO tours in her recent memoir, Open Book.