Hanna Oberg Flaunts Killer Physique For Booty Building Workout Video

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, May 25, to post her latest workout video, which targeted the glute muscles.

The fitness trainer flaunted her killer physique in a matching red sports bra and spandex shorts outfit. The bra included patches of darker and lighter reds and thin spaghetti straps securing it over Hanna’s shoulders. On the backside, the words Gymshark were written in bold black lettering. The top left plenty of skin around the model’s shoulders and arms exposed, including showing off the full sleeve tattoo on her right arm. A small gap between the top and bottoms teased a bit of toned tummy.

On her bottom half, Hanna chose high-waisted shorts that extended to mid-thigh and also included the same lighter and darker patches as the top. The Gymshark lettering was written across the waistband. Hanna completed the look with white and black Nike sneakers and a black baseball cap. She pulled her brunette waves up into a ponytail and tucked it through the back of the cap. The trainer also appeared to be wearing a touch of black mascara and lip gloss. She accessorized with a black exercise watch.

The workout consisted of five different exercises, each featured in an individual video clip. Hanna used a red resistance band and a set of dumbbells for equipment and carried out the workout in an indoor space.

Hanna began the workout with a series of step-ups, using a round ottoman in addition to one dumbbell in each hand. She attached the resistance band to a point out of frame and wore it around her waist as she completed the exercise. The second exercise in the circuit was pull-throughs, which also made use of the resistance band and dumbbells.

The third video featured the one leg kneeing pull-through, carried out with one leg bent on the floor while the other was extended to the side. Hanna followed up with standing one leg abductions, using the wall for support and holding one dumbbell on the leg she was extending to the side. The glute circuit ended with a series of reversed frog pumps. Hanna lay belly-down on the ottoman and tucked two dumbbells into the space behind her knees to complete the exercise.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out the exercises and gave her followers tips on how to properly execute each move. The workout earned over 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.