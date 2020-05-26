YouTube Sensation Saffron Barker Stuns Fans In Comfy Crop Top & Pants Ensemble

YouTube sensation Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant regularly shares content via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her latest upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a sleeveless cyan crop top that displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted sweatpants that were slightly loose-fitted and the same color. To complete the outfit, Barker put on long white Nike socks with their signature tick printed in black and white lace-up Dior sneakers. She accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets, a ring, a necklace, sunglasses, and a gold watch. The blond beauty sported half her wavy hair down and clipped the rest back. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner. She kept her nails short and seemingly painted them with a coat of orange/red nail polish.

Barker posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped by a brick wall and a navy door. Barker placed one hand in her pocket and raised the other to the door. She pushed one leg forward and stood with one foot on tiptoes. Barker looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was captured sitting down on the floor in front of the doors. Barker rested both elbows on her knees and showed off her side profile by looking over to the right. She placed one foot in front of the other and made the pose look effortless.

For her caption, the YouTuber — who has more than 2.3 million subscribers — told fans that she is currently working on something and teased that it will be announced within six days of posting this upload.

In the tags, she credited Loving Tan, Quay Australia, Beauty Works Hair Extensions, and Dior, for helping her achieve this killer look.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of high-profile names have been posting content taken at home. She didn’t add a geotag to her post. However, in her recent YouTube videos, Barker has been staying home in the U.K. and making videos during her quarantine.

In the span of 22 hours, her upload racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You are just unreal,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Imagine being as beautiful as you?!” another devotee shared.

“Ahhhhhh can’t wait!!!! So excited,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, u are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.