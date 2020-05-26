Nina Dobrev Stuns In A Gingham Bikini On A Pineapple Floatie In New Photos

Nina proudly revealed her fit body in a skimpy bikini.

Nina Dobrev floated all of her troubles away in a bikini this Memorial Day. The actress wowed her 19.8 million followers on Instagram this week when she shared two gorgeous new photos of herself that showed her while she enjoyed some downtime on a large body of water as she lied back on a pineapple pool floatie.

The former The Vampire Diaries actress stunned fans and took social distancing to a whole new level as she soaked up the sun in the May 25 upload, which was made up of two snaps that showed her kicking back on the water.

The first photo showed Nina with a big smile on her face as she relaxed on the inflatable. She put her flawless bikini body on show in a blue and white gingham-print two-piece which perfectly showcased her seriously slim middle.

Her fun bikini look was made up of a balconette style top with thicker straps that appeared to fasten around the back of her neck. The bottoms matched in the same print and were pulled up over her bellybutton.

The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress stretched her toned legs out and put both of her arms up with her hands in the water. She rested her head on the top of the floatie, which was designed to look like green leaves coming out of a pineapple that had a large hole in the center.

Nina proudly showed off her glowing tan in her bikini and her hair was wet as if she’d taken a dip in the water.

The second shot was taken from further away and showed the star as she floated away.

Nina — who recently showed off her toned figure in short denim shorts during a “QuaranTrip” — had the top of her head to the camera and her arms up and stretched out wide with her hands in the water behind her and the coast line visible in the distance.

As her geotag indicates, the star got in some downtime at Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River between Utah and Arizona. She captioned the upload with a simple pineapple emoji.

Nina’s upload has received more than 709,000 likes while plenty of impressed fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“QUEEN LOOKING GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS,” one person wrote in all caps with a fire emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” a second Instagram user said with a heart symbol.

“You are soooo beautiful,” a third comment read.

The latest look at the the actress in her swimwear came after the star previously wowed fans earlier this year in another swim snap.

That time, Nina stunned in a unique mesh swimsuit while out by the swimming pool.