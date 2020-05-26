Witney Carson & Milo Manheim Hit 3 Million YouTube Views For 2018 ‘Toxic’ Routine On ‘DWTS’

The actor shared the milestone moment on Instagram.

Witney Carson and Milo Manheim hit 3 million views on YouTube for a routine they performed on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars to the Britney Spears tune “Toxic.” The Halloween-themed performance featured the Disney channel actor and the mirrorball-winning pro in a routine that combined horror, contemporary dance, and stellar choreography. Milo celebrated the milestone on his Instagram page by sharing the video within two uploads in its entirety. The caption he penned describing his emotions was short, stating how many views the video has received thus far, followed by a heart.

The couple would eventually place second for the season overall. The winners of Season 27 were Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess.

In the routine, the actor portrayed a mental patient tortured in solitary confinement by a remix of the Britney Spears tune and Witney — the focus of his obsession and delusion — in a short, white, long-sleeved dance dress. The room was illuminated with blood-red lighting, which added to the eerie vibe of the performance.

In the routine, Milo wore white contact lenses, increasing the creepiness of his character. He began the routine by dancing alone, wearing what appeared to be a white straight-jacket and white pants. He was barefoot. His delusions continued to grow as he danced with Witney in his small space, lifting her and caressing her body. At one point, he licked her arm as Britney sang of “taste” in the song. The end of the clip showed the actor as he sat alone again and scratched at his leg.

Series judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli gave the performance a perfect score of 30, 10 points from each panelist.

Fans of the routine included many celebrity pals, and there were some surprising comments from other famous faces. These included former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess who added a fire emoji to her statement. Will & Grace star Debra Messing wanted to see the actor recreate this dance once again. Both comedienne Nikki Glaser and the daughter of Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — Natasha Bure — also shared their love for the clip.

Milo’s Instagram fans couldn’t stop raving about the 2018 routine in the comments section of the share. They continued to stick by their opinion that the couple should have won the mirrorball not only for that routine, but also for others that scored well.

“This dance has to be the most iconic dance that has ever been performed on the show,” said one fan.

“Y’all were ROBBED I swear I’ve never been so mad at the results of a season,” shared a second follower.

“Such an amazing dance! So well performed Milo Manheim and so well choreographed Witney Carson, well done!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“This is my favorite DWTS routine. Hands down you were the most talented and should have won,” said a fourth user.