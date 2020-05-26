Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Fabulous Figure In A Strapless Bikini

Aussie bombshell Tarsha Whitmore put her insane body on full display in today’s Instagram upload, sharing a sun-kissed bikini shot that saw her posing out on the deck. In the photo, the blond beauty was hopped up on the wood railing and sat with her legs spread, giving off playful vibes as she ruffled her hair. The 19-year-old flaunted her tight abs and chiseled pins in the cheeky pose, and was all smiles as she basked in the golden rays. She rocked a skimpy two-piece that showed off all of her killer curves, tantalizing fans with yet another sizzling beach-babe look.

Tarsha looked sensational in a strapless bikini from Oh Polly — a bandeau number in a burnt orange color that accentuated her glowing tan. The swimsuit offered plenty of coverage on the top half, only showing a glimpse of cleavage. The rather conservative top was balanced out by ultra-revealing thong bottoms, which completely bared her hips thanks to their high cut and daring design. The skimpy piece sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her hourglass figure. The high waistline rose just below her belly button, emphasizing her impossibly flat tummy and lithe physique.

Ever the glam queen, Tarsha completed the hot look with an elegant glam, which appeared to include a glossy peach lipstick that complemented her swimwear. The dark shade looked particularly flattering against her pearly white teeth, which her beaming smile perfectly showcased. The makeup application also seemed to involve voluminous lashes, sculpted eyebrows, and highlighted cheeks. The model kept things simple with her accessories, only wearing an understated gold pendant necklace that draped over her collar bone. She slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort and styling her long, golden tresses in loose curls that draped over her shoulder. Her smooth skin glistened in the sunlight, looking oiled down to perfection.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast. The background offered a scenic view of a grassy beach bordering a calm stretch of sea, which mirrored the bright blue sky overhead. Massive hills loomed in the distance, adding depth to the sunny seascape. Tarsha accompanied the photo with an uplifting caption. She used an angel emoji to reflect her mood and an orange emoji to illustrate her chic swimwear.

The update got immediately noticed by her fans, reeling in close to 1,800 likes in the first five minutes of posting. In the space of one hour, the snapshot amassed 8,400 likes and 105 comments. Plenty of followers were left speechless by the gorgeous look, choosing to express their admiration via emoji alone. Those who managed to string a few words together showered the model with praise.

“You’re incredible,” wrote one person.

“You’re perfect,” gushed another fan, leaving a pair of heart emoji.

“My goal is to look like you,” penned a third Instagrammer, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn girl, where were you when I lived on the GC?” quipped a fourth follower, ending with a heart and fire emoji.