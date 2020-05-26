La La Anthony Wows In A Tiny String Bikini And Bucket Hat, Sends Celebs Into Meltdown

La La's latest bikini snap sent her famous friends into a frenzy.

La La Anthony set pulses racing on social media this week after she slipped into a skimpy string bikini to give fans a good look at her flawless body. The Power actress seriously wowed in the Instagram photo posted on May 25 that whipped her famous friends into a frenzy. It showed her as she posed in her swimwear and a bucket hat.

La La gave the camera a very sultry look in the hot new snap while she held on to a red solo cup in her right hand.

The star posed in front of a large floor to ceiling window and placed her left hand on the side of a piece of furniture.

As for her revealing bikini look, the reality star showed off plenty of skin for her 10.4 million followers in a plunging triangle top which didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The 38-year-old mom of one looked every inch the superstar as the blue and pink triangle top had a thin string that tied sat low on her chest and two strings that tied around the back of her neck. It featured a blue and pink tie-dye print mixed with a floral design.

The top showcased plenty of her flat and toned tummy, which was also highlighted by her tiny bikini bottoms.

The bottoms sat very low on her hips and had only a tiny piece of material in the same blue and pink pattern. They were held up by thin strings that were tied into two large bows on both of her hips and pulled up high to sit in line with her bellybutton.

La La — who previously wowed in a hot pink bikini at the beach in Punta Cana — went for a throwback look with her accessorises as she pulled her beige bucket hat down low so it almost covered her eyes.

She geotagged her location as being Quarantine and also posted the bikini photo with a NSFW caption.

It’s safe to say La La’s latest jaw dropping swimwear snap most definitely caught fans’ attention. As well as being liked more than 270,000 times in 12 hours, the bikini snap brought in almost 3,000 comments, many of which came from La La’s famous friends who went into meltdown mode in the comments section.

“Oh my gaaawwwwwwddddddd,” wrote Khloe Kardashian.

Her sister Kim Kardashian commented with double fire emoji.

“Damn Lala… whatever you’re trying to prove you’ve proved it! Lol,” commented Michael Strahan with a fire symbol.

Other stars who commented on or liked the post included Karrueche Tran, Eva Longoria, Megan Thee Stallion, and Gabrielle Union.

But this is far from the only time La La has put her bikini body on show in social media.

Last month, she wowed fans once again when she got soaking wet in another two-piece in a throwback photo from a sunny vacation.