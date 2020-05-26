Jenna Johnson Shows Off Wicked Sunburn After Day In The Pool With Val Chmerkovskiy

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer suffered a painful aftermath to a day in the sun with her man.

Jenna Johnson spent the day in the pool on Memorial Day, and she has the sunburn to prove it. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 26, shared photos and videos of her burnt bod to Instagram after spending too much time in the sun with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

In a new Instagram share, Jenna posted pictures of her and Val snuggling and smooching as they relaxed together in a gorgeous swimming pool over the long Memorial Day weekend. Jenna was wearing a black baseball cap and had her hair in the ponytail as she canoodled with her man in the water. The private pool setting was surrounded by trees and other greenery.

Even from afar, Val’s bright red chest and Jenna’s sunburned arms can be seen in the photo slideshow.

In the caption to the post, Jenna poked fun at the couple’s “sunburns, double chins, and squinty eyes” in the pool pics. But the popular pro dancer also got serious about the meaning of the day as she paid tribute to her grandfather and all military veterans. Jenna then told her 559,000 Instagram followers to have a great and safe Memorial Day.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to Jenna and Val’s photos and their adorable relationship.

“Splashing in the pool!” one fan wrote.

“You are so lucky to have a pool and refresh yourself,” another added.

“[Jenna Johnson] and [Val Chmerkovskiy] you guys are so cute together. Happy Memorial Day,” a third fan wrote.

“Be safe and have a great holiday to you both!” another fan added.

Jenna later took to her Instagram stories to show her fans the painful aftermath of her idyllic day in the sun. The Dancing With the Stars dancer posed in her two-piece swimsuit for a mirror selfie and she zoomed in on her burnt stomach and legs. The sunburn lines were most severe on Jenna’s stomach.

In the short video clip, Jenna was shaking her head in disbelief as a male voice was heard wailing “Ouch” and “It hurts” in the background.

This is not the first time Jenna overdid it in the sun. Last year, the brunette beauty shared a bare-faced Instagram pic of her posing on the beach in a leopard print bathing suit. The Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion captioned the all-natural with, “This is me! FREE, unfiltered, no makeup, freckles, sunburn, pimples, and all.”

In that photo Jenna’s sunburn wasn’t as severe as it is in her new Memorial Day share.