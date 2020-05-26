Eva Longoria, 45, Sizzles In A Revealing White Swimsuit While Carrying Towels

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star wowed in a skimpy skintight one-piece with her sunglasses in her mouth.

Eva Longoria put her fit and toned body on show this week when she slipped into a pretty skimpy one-piece. The former Desperate Housewives and Over Her Dead Body actress wowed her 7.9 million Instagram followers as she celebrated Memorial Day on May 25 in the sunshine in her white swimwear.

The photo shared to Eva’s social media showed her as she carried several blue and white striped towels around while she walked barefoot on the grass. The 45-year-old actress looked years younger than her actual age as she proudly showed some skin.

Though’s Eva all-white one-piece featured a high neckline, it plunged very low under the arms and sat high at the bottom to show off plenty of her flawless figure.

The skintight look perfectly showcased all her hard work in the gym as it hugged her curves and appeared to be backless.

The star, who’s mom to 1-year-old son Santiago and is no stranger to sharing a bikini photo with her followers, also put her toned legs on full show in her revealing bathing suit look which were made to look extra long as the bottom of the suit stretched up far above her hips to her waist.

Though the back of the swimwear wasn’t visible in the shot, Eva appeared to suggest it was pretty cheeky and may have flashed her booty. She captioned the shot with the hashtag #SunsOutBunsOut and also tagged the swimwear brand Myra Swim.

Eva — who previously wowed fans in another white swimsuit with a very low back during a trip to the beach in Miami — appeared to ditch the makeup for the photo as she showed off her obvious natural beauty while she posed in front of a tree.

The actress sizzled and had her brunette hair pushed over to the left side of her face. She held on to her sunglasses with her teeth as she flashed a big smile.

Eva’s photo has already received more than 152,000 likes and over 620 comments.

“You look so gorgeous honey!” one Instagram user told her alongside several emoji, including hearts, heart eye smiley faces and clapping hands.

Another described the star’s fit figure as “Body goals” with a fire symbol.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read with two fire emoji.

The latest look at the star in her swimsuit came shortly after the director wowed fans earlier this month in another fun swim look.

That time, Eva got matchy matchy with her son in a one-piece as they enjoyed a pool day together. She stunned in a backless pink and orange number while her son looked adorable in swim shorts in the exact same print.