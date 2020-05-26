Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Sculpted Backside In Latest Glute Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, May 25, to add her latest workout video to her enormous collection. As with the majority of Ashleigh’s exercise videos, her latest focused on a specific part of the body — the glutes.

For the workout, Ashleigh wore a black sports bra with a cut-out design along the back and crossing straps that teased a bit of skin along her upper back and shoulders. She paired the top with high-waisted blue leggings that emphasized her sculpted booty and thighs, extending down to her ankles. Both pieces in her outfit were from the fitness trainer’s personal activewear brand NVGTN.

To complete the outfit, Ashleigh chose a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace, sparkly diamond ring, and hoop earrings. She wore her long, blond locks pulled away from her face and back into a ponytail. Several loose strands framed Ashleigh’s face. The model also appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and shiny lip gloss.

The glute workout consisted of four different exercises, all performed in the model’s home gym. She used a mat for the floor exercises, but the workout did not require any additional equipment, relying instead of bodyweight for resistance.

The first exercise in the routine was the extended clamshell, carried out from the floor. Laying on her side, Ashleigh pushed her hips off the floor and up towards the ceiling while opening her legs at the same time. The second video featured the jump squat variation. Ashleigh performed a normal squat and then jumped in the air to bring her legs together and bend down into the next squat, alternating and repeating this movement.

The third exercise in the glute workout was the single leg kneeling squat. The trainer bent one knee to the ground and stretched the other leg out to the side, then performed a series of squats. She rested a single dumbbell on one shoulder for a bit of extra resistance, but noted in the caption that the use of free weights was not required for the workout. The final exercise was curtsy skaters, a plyometric move combined with a squat for an extra kick to the glute muscles.

In the caption of the workout, Ashleigh wrote out the exercises and specified the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.