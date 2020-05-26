‘Dark Season 3 Premiere Date Announced, Final Instalment To Drop On June 27

Fans have long been predicting this date for the final instalment of 'Dark.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses a plot point from the Season 2 finale of Netflix’s Dark. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As reported yesterday by The Inquisitr, fans were eagerly anticipating an announcement regarding the final season of Netflix’s German time-traveling series, Dark. While the count down on one of the show’s creator’s Instagram account indicated news would arrive in 24-hours regarding Season 3, the trailer dropped a couple of hours earlier and shared via a Twitter fansite for the German version of Netflix. As a result of this, the premiere date of June 27 was finally announced. In addition, a trailer also dropped.

Season 2 of Dark premiered on a significant date to the TV series. After that, it was predicted that Season 3 would also be released on another significant date. In Season 2, it was revealed that a world-altering apocalypse occurred on June 27, 2020. As a result of this, many fans predicted this as the airdate for the final installment.

While no official statement had been made by Netflix, co-creator Baran bo Odar had kept viewers in the loop regarding the filming schedule for Season 3 of Dark. In addition, when the coronavirus pandemic caused the closure of filming for TV networks and movie studios bo Odar also revealed that he continued to work on the last stages of post-production work for Dark. This led to fans to continue to hope for a June 27 premiere date.

With the trailer dropping, English-speaking fans could only learn of the premiere date as the trailer was released early in its original German language. However, two hours later, Netflix finally released an English subtitled version to its official YouTube channel.

The new trailer picks up directly from the Season 2 finale that saw the discovery that not only did a recurring time loop was occurring in the town of Winden but that at least one parallel universe also existed regarding the township.

“The end is the beginning,” the trailer announced. “And the beginning is the end.”

While Winden appeared to be stuck in an endless time loop, the trailer promised that the last cycle is upon the characters and then goes on to question whether or not they can change events that appeared to be set in stone in previous seasons of Dark. However, the trailer also ominously announces that perhaps this can only be achieved by destroying everything in its entirety.

In addition to these clues about what the final installment contains, several occurrences of time running backward is seen. From Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann) running backward, tears traveling up Martha Nielson’s (Lisa Vicari) face, and the expression “Tick Tock” being said the wrong way around, fans now suspect that Season 3 may see the endless time loop finally unraveled.

Baran bo Odar also revealed via Instagram that all episodes in the final season of Dark will drop at once to Netflix.