Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Cleavage In Floral Bikini

Instagram model Lucy Robson showcased her killer curves on a steamy hot day for her latest update. She was photographed sitting down outdoors while she wore a white bikini that offered fans a view of her voluptuous figure.

Robson made a name for herself playing golf in the United States, but has returned to her native home of England, and this snap was taken while she soaked up some rays there. The former Cal Poly golfer was shot sitting on a grey patio couch as the sun illuminated her flawless skin.

The 25-year-old faced the camera but had her body tilted to the side. She wore her long blond hair down and raised her right arm to brush her hand through her hair. Robson leaned over and supported her body with her left arm, and had her head slanted in that direction. Her legs were pressed together, and her right thigh was draped in sunshine with her right thigh covered in the shade. The sultry pose helped accentuate her hourglass figure.

Robson sported a white bikini with multi-colored floral print from Fashion Nova. The small bottoms hugged onto her waist and had large side-ties. Her tight-fitting top had thick straps that wrapped around her neck. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned stomach and ample cleavage in the ensemble. The British model wore a diamond pendant around her neck to complete the look. She added a caption about relishing the current heat wave and asked people to chime in with how the weather was in their area.

Many of the golfer’s 817,000 Instagram followers flocked to the swimsuit snap and more than 62,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Her comment section was inundated with over 1,200 replies as fans posted a deluge of fire and heart-eye emoji. Fellow female golfer, Katie Kearney, showed her approval with four cat heart-eye emoji.

“You are a lovely sight darling,” one fan wrote along with a heart emoji.

“It’s really hot in my city,” a follower commented in response to Robson’s caption.

“Lovely and sunny, but not such a great view,” another added.

One Instagram user questioned if the model still played the sport she is best-known for.

“Do you really play golf?” they asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson posted a couple jaw-dropping pictures in a raspberry-colored top and short white skirt earlier this month. She held a putter and stood next to a practice green in her backyard. That upload had over 124,000 likes.