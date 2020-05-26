Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Booty In Thong Panties For Steamy Update

Instagram model Viktoria Varga scintillated her followers with her latest post that was captured at home. She wore a bra and thong panties that showcased her athletic backside for the steamy shot while urging fans to stay inside.

The Hungarian had been vocal about missing photo shoots during the coronavirus pandemic, but continued to find creative ways to provide spicy content for her admirers. Varga showed off her gorgeous face and stunning body in her latest upload. She was undressed down to her underwear as she stood outside a shower for the black and white photo.

Varga had her long blonde hair swept to the right side of her head and it partially covered her face. She was photographed from the side, but had her head turned towards the camera as she rested her chin on her shoulder. The model placed her left arm on her thigh while her right arm jutted out and was on her hip. Behind her was a door to a tiled shower. Varga flashed a come-hither look at the lens. This was part of a collaboration and she tagged a French photographer, who is known as Ben From Paris, in the post.

The 28-year-old flaunted her slender frame in a small bra and high-waist thong panties. Varga wore hoop earrings to complete the look. The model’s pose coupled with the high-cut undies helped accentuate her sculpted booty, and gave fans an eyeful of her athletic figure. She included a caption that joked about making a grumpy face to start the work week, and her location tag encouraged people to stay home.

Many of the fashion designer’s 467,000 Instagram followers took notice of the pic, and over 13,000 of them found their way to like button in just over 21 hours after it was posted. Varga – who is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – received over 165 comments including compliments in English, Hungarian and Italian. Her replies were swamped with peach and heart-eye emoji.

“You are so amazing and beautiful Viktoria!” one fan wrote while adding various emoji.

“Wow you look stunning! LOVE this picture of you, you just look so beautiful and what a body!” an enthusiastic follower commented.

“The BEST in THE WORLD!!” an Instagram user added.

“So amazing and gorgeous Viktoria!” one follower wrote alongside three heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga put her booty on display in another post from earlier this month. She was photographed in a thong one-piece swimsuit while standing next to a pool in a spa. That post garnered over 22,000 likes from her fans.