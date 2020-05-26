WWE News: Veteran Superstar’s Retirement Ceremony To Be Held On Next Week’s ‘Raw’

After two weeks on the sidelines due to an eye injury he suffered on the May 11 episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio will be returning on next week’s installment of the red brand’s show. However, he won’t be there to wrestle, but rather to be honored in a retirement ceremony.

On this week’s Raw, it was announced that Mysterio would be having his retirement ceremony on the June 1 episode of the show. This was further confirmed in a Twitter post from WWE’s official account, which brought up the event but did not offer any further details on what fans might expect. However, multiple sources have noted that it’s highly likely Mysterio’s retirement may simply be part of a storyline, especially since a subsequent tweet from WWE revealed that the 45-year-old’s erstwhile on-screen rival, Seth Rollins, will be hosting the ceremony.

As opined by Bleacher Report, the upcoming segment just might serve as a way for Mysterio to avenge the eye injury he suffered on the May 11 Raw, where Rollins attacked him outside the ring after their match was thrown out. The outlet wrote that Mysterio likely would have been “livid” when the “Monday Night Messiah” threatened to deal out a similar injury to Humberto Carrillo on this week’s episode.

While Rollins is expected to face Aleister Black in singles action at the Backlash pay-per-view, which will be aired on June 14, Bleacher Report added that it now appears possible that this contest will be turned into a six-man tag team match, with Rollins joined by stablemates Murphy and Austin Theory and Black teaming up with Carrillo and Mysterio.

“Having said that, Rollins can burnish his heel credentials even further if he can forever be known as the man who retired Mysterio, one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in WWE history,” the publication’s Joseph Zucker added.

Meanwhile, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Mysterio’s retirement ceremony may indeed be WWE’s way of continuing his rivalry with Rollins but also speculated that the former world champion’s future with the company might depend on whether he decides to sign a new contract or not. If he chooses to do so as reportedly expected, this could indeed keep the feud going. However, the outlet added that if Mysterio opts against re-signing, he could be used in a similar role to that of Matt Hardy in his final months with WWE, one where he will mostly be utilized as enhancement talent against younger superstars.