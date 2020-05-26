Jasmine Sanders Posts Black Bikini Video As She Wishes Everyone A Happy Memorial Day

Instagram model Jasmine Sanders wowed her 3.9 million followers with her recent video. Posing in a simple black bikini, she hoped that her fans had had a nice Memorial Day weekend.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year model was shown standing tall as she held up her mobile phone and captured the short clip. Her golden locks were hanging free and one hand was positioned behind the mass of curls. With the phone covering her face, it was hard to see her beautiful face or if the model was wearing any makeup.

Jasmine was wearing a plain black bikini that featured gold clips on each strap running over her shoulders. In addition, a band of gold was seen in the center of the top. The matching bikini bottoms did not feature any gold trim as it sat high over her curvaceous hips. With the pose, Jasmine’s flat stomach was prominently on display.

On her feet, she wore fluffy white slippers as she protected them from the stark white tiles beneath. Standing in front of a doorway, the video also showed a side table that had a vase of bamboo and a silver skull ornament positioned on it. This low table seemed to be situated next to a sofa or chair made out of a soft neutral-colored material. On the floor appeared to be a pile of clothing.

During the clip, the model tousled her hair as she posed for the camera and wished well for her followers at the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

As soon as Jasmine posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the short clip had amassed more than 38,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“More like Happy Body day?” one follower responded to the caption.

“It is now,” a fan said in reference to how their long weekend was going.

“Teach us your secrets,” said yet another in the comments section.

“I wish you a nice Monday evening, dear Jasmine,” another person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers chose to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the video. The most popular were the heart-eyed, fire, and variations of the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently sported another black bikini in an Instagram post. This one was much more revealing than the one featured in her Memorial Day post and her followers were instantly captivated.