Casi Davis Is Soaking Wet In Latest Instagram Bikini Video

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent video post. Donning a pale blue bikini, the model was shown frolicking in the water.

The video began with Casi submerged in the crystal clear water of the ocean. In the distance, a speed boat is seen as it headed across the gentle waves. Overhead, white clouds filled the sky but these did not appear to block the sun.

There was no geotag included so it was unclear where Casi was during the video. However, another post shared today and that also showed her wearing the same bikini bottom had the caption “Quaran-tanning,” so was an indication that the beach might be close to where she was currently residing.

In the video, Casi then stood up in slow motion. The water ran off her body as she did so, pushed downwards as Casi squeezed it from her long blond hair.

Once standing, the ruched thong bikini was fully revealed as was her pert derriere. The bikini top featured thin straps that joined in a triangle in the center of her back. She continued to push the water from her body as her locks nearly reached her tiny waist. As her hands reached her curvaceous hips, a single gold ring on one hand was revealed, which was the only jewelry that she appeared to be wearing. Casi then leaned forward and performed a dive back into the water, showing off her buns as she did so.

Over the clip, “Desires” by Drake ft. Future was playing. Casi used a line from the song as the caption for her video.

As soon as she posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the clip had gathered more than 74,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Goddess,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Literally amazing,” said a fan.

“The legend continues,” said yet another.

“Forever inspo,” another person wrote, also using a butterfly and fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the video. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and peach emoji as her legions of fans clamored to show how they felt about the video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casi has recently been showing off some beach snaps. Donning a white swimsuit, the celebrity showed off her perfect derriere in a white thong as she sat at the beach with her lunch.