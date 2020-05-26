Melissa Riso Rocks Navy Blue Lingerie In A Smoking-Hot Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram post, brunette bombshell Melissa Riso flaunted her killer physique in a dark blue lingerie set for Memorial Day. She posed in front of a wall with a subtle gray checkered pattern that allowed her lingerie and killer curves to be the focal point of the shot. She tagged Studio977 in the caption of the post and in the picture itself, a photographer based in Los Angeles, California.

The lingerie set Melissa wore was from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, and it showcased Melissa’s curves to perfection. The bra had sculpted cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her ample assets, adding an edgy vibe to the look. A band below her breasts had the brand’s name embossed in subtle blue lettering, and the top also featured some chunkier metal accents on the straps.

She paired the top with matching underwear that had a unique cut-out detail towards her rear. The bottoms were a high-cut style with sides that stretched over her hips, showing off her hourglass physique. They dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed as well.

Melissa kept the look fairly simple, adding a delicate choker necklace and no other accessories to the look. Her nails were painted a pale shade that contrasted beautifully with the darker lingerie.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she appeared to be gazing out a window or door nearby that flooded the space with natural light. Her beauty look was seductive, with what looked like brown and bronze tones smudged around her stunning eyes for a sultry look, and a nude hue on her lips. She posed with one hand on the wall beside her and one hand on her hip.

Melissa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 11,900 likes within just eight hours. It also received 299 comments within the same time span.

“You look so good in blue,” one fan commented.

“There’s no one like you,” another follower added.

“Stunning,” one fan said simply, followed by two flame emoji and two heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” another follower said, captivated by Melissa’s killer curves.

The brunette bombshell frequently tantalizes her Instagram followers with snaps in which she shows off her curves in sexy lingerie. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared another set of photos that may have been from the same photoshoot, as she was wearing the same brand and being photographed by the same photographer. She wore a white lace lingerie set with feminine embellishments for that shot and looked stunning in the skimpy attire.