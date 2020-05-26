Liz Katz Flaunts Cleavage In New Instagram Video: ‘Me Stuck At Home For Over Two Months’

Cosplay model Liz Katz started the week off on a high note early on Monday morning, taking to Instagram and sharing a video that showed her having fun at home while showcasing her enviable assets.

In the 10-second clip, which appears to have originally been recorded on TikTok, Liz posed in a variety of locations at home, all while lip-synching Tiny Tim’s 1968 version of “Livin’ in the Sunlight, Lovin’ in the Moonlight.” The first scene showed her wearing a snakeskin-print halter top and pantie — as well as her usual black choker — while kneeling on a brown rug in what appeared to be her kitchen. This gave fans a more complete view of the outfit she wore close to a week ago in a separate Instagram update.

In the second scene, Liz was wearing the same outfit, but this time, she was shot outdoors, sitting on the bottom of a gray staircase and providing viewers a closer look at her ample cleavage. She was then featured indoors, wearing a tight white tank top that also allowed her to tease a tiny bit of sideboob.

The final scene in the video saw the cosplayer driving an orange toy cart in her living room. At that point, she was still bobbing her head and mouthing the lyrics to the aforementioned Tiny Tim novelty song, with the footage cutting off at the end of the chorus.

In her caption, Liz noted that her goofing around on the clip represented what she’s mostly been doing in the two-plus months she’s been in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video upload appears to have been a big hit with Liz’s followers, as it has gotten more than 223,000 views in the 21 hours since it was posted. It also received close to 600 comments from fans who weren’t shy about expressing their admiration for the model and sharing their observations about her quirky post.

“Oh man the first ever SpongeBob SquarePants episode those were some good times,” said one fan, pointing out how “Livin’ in the Sunlight, Lovin’ in the Moonlight” is forever connected to the iconic cartoon.

“I don’t know anyone has not going insane after this 2months,” remarked a second Instagram user, prefacing their comment with a laughing-crying emoji.

“I’ve seen a lot of your stuff,,,,a lot….and this one gave me the most joy. Thank you Liz,” a third admirer gushed.

“Damn you are gorgeous and hilarious it must be the quarantine,” said a fourth person, who followed up with three laughing-crying emoji.